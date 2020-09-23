Loading articles...

Ford government expands COVID-19 testing in up to 60 pharmacies

Hundreds of people wait in line in an alley way for hours at a COVID assessment centre at St. Michael's Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Ford government announced a major expansion of COVID-19 testing which will now be conducted in several pharmacies across the province.

Government officials say that as of Friday, up to 60 pharmacies in Ontario will begin offering testing by appointment only, with further locations coming online in the coming weeks. The government says this initiative will expand testing capacity well beyond the province’s 150 assessment centres.

“I have to thank Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, and the independent pharmacies who have stepped up in a big way to help expand testing to more people in the province,” Ford said.

“With everyone pitching in, we are well on our way to reaching our goal of 50,000 tests a day and stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

Pharmacies may choose to provide testing for Ontarians who have no COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals, within provincial testing guidance, will be able to visit select pharmacies by appointment only, and they will be pre-screened and will be tested at no charge.

Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, says the province must ‘not let our guard down’ urging everyone to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Ford also announced that three of Ontario’s hospitals will begin saliva testing for COVID-19, including Mount Sinai in Toronto.

Ford pleaded for a response from Health Canada, asking for assistance and approval to develop more of these initiatives to help contain the second wave.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Weston express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning. A beautiful, very warm, summer-like day on the way! #Toronto GTA. Even a bit of humidity.…
Latest Weather
Read more