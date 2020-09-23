Ford government expands COVID-19 testing in up to 60 pharmacies

The Ford government announced a major expansion of COVID-19 testing which will now be conducted in several pharmacies across the province.

Government officials say that as of Friday, up to 60 pharmacies in Ontario will begin offering testing by appointment only, with further locations coming online in the coming weeks. The government says this initiative will expand testing capacity well beyond the province’s 150 assessment centres.

“I have to thank Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, and the independent pharmacies who have stepped up in a big way to help expand testing to more people in the province,” Ford said.

“With everyone pitching in, we are well on our way to reaching our goal of 50,000 tests a day and stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

Pharmacies may choose to provide testing for Ontarians who have no COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals, within provincial testing guidance, will be able to visit select pharmacies by appointment only, and they will be pre-screened and will be tested at no charge.

Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, says the province must ‘not let our guard down’ urging everyone to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Ford also announced that three of Ontario’s hospitals will begin saliva testing for COVID-19, including Mount Sinai in Toronto.

Ford pleaded for a response from Health Canada, asking for assistance and approval to develop more of these initiatives to help contain the second wave.