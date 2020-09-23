Brampton's Roberta Battaglia places 4th on America's Got Talent

“This is just the beginning.”

Those were the words from America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara talking about 11-year-old Roberta Battaglia.

Battaglia may have fell just short of the $1-million dollar top prize, but the Brampton native succeeded in capturing our hearts.

With Canadians all across the country rooting her on Wednesday night, Battaglia ended up with a fourth place finish in the talent competition.

In 4️⃣th place we have… @RobertaBSinger! Thank you for inspiring us through song. ???? pic.twitter.com/5uasyiMzOd — America’s Got Talent Finale Tonight! (@AGT) September 24, 2020

The top prize went to spoken word artist Brandon Leake.

Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent performance finale, was another shining performance from Battaglia. She performed a rendition of fellow Brampton native Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful.”