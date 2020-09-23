Loading articles...

Brampton's Roberta Battaglia places 4th on America's Got Talent

Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 11:28 pm EDT

Roberta Battaglia is competing in the America's Got Talent finale (CityNews) CityNews

“This is just the beginning.”

Those were the words from America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara talking about 11-year-old Roberta Battaglia.

Battaglia may have fell just short of the $1-million dollar top prize, but the Brampton native succeeded in capturing our hearts.

With Canadians all across the country rooting her on Wednesday night, Battaglia ended up with a fourth place finish in the talent competition.

The top prize went to spoken word artist Brandon Leake.

Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent performance finale, was another shining performance from Battaglia. She performed a rendition of fellow Brampton native Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful.”

 

 

