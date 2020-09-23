Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
60 pharmacies across Ontario to offer COVID-19 testing as of Friday
by News Staff
Posted Sep 23, 2020 1:17 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 1:34 pm EDT
The logo for Shoppers Drug Mart is shown in downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
The province of Ontario will begin offering COVID-19 testing at up to 60 pharmacies as of this Friday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the testing is for asymptomatic people and will be by appointment only. People will have to undergo pre-test screening to ensure they have no symptoms before being tested.
Premier Ford says the initiative will reduce pressure on the province’s 147 assessment centres, some of which have seen long line-ups in recent weeks.
The testing initiative is the second part of the government’s fall pandemic preparedness plan.
Ford reiterated that Mount Sinai, Women’s College and UHN will offer saliva testing, however, no definitive date on when that would commence was announced.