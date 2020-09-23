60 pharmacies across Ontario to offer COVID-19 testing as of Friday

The province of Ontario will begin offering COVID-19 testing at up to 60 pharmacies as of this Friday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the testing is for asymptomatic people and will be by appointment only. People will have to undergo pre-test screening to ensure they have no symptoms before being tested.

Premier Ford says the initiative will reduce pressure on the province’s 147 assessment centres, some of which have seen long line-ups in recent weeks.

The testing initiative is the second part of the government’s fall pandemic preparedness plan.

Ford reiterated that Mount Sinai, Women’s College and UHN will offer saliva testing, however, no definitive date on when that would commence was announced.

