Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
1st deadly grizzly attack recorded in nation's largest park
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 23, 2020 12:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT
COPPER CENTER, Alaska — A hunter has been killed by a grizzly bear in Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.
It’s the first-known grizzly attack death in the nation’s largest national park.
Park officials said in a statement that the hunter was killed Sunday, attacked while the hunter and a friend were near the Chisana River drainage.
The two were on a 10-day moose hunt.
The hunter’s identity has not been released pending an investigation.
A message left with the park seeking more information Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.
Officials said the incident is the first deadly encounter with a grizzly bear since the park was established 40 years ago.
The closet community to the park is Copper Center, which is about 200 miles (322 kilometres) northeast of Anchorage. The park is 13.2 million acres (5.3 million hectares) which the park’s webpage says is the size of Switzerland, Yellowstone National Park and Yosemite National Park combined.