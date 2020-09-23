Loading articles...

14 people fined for large parties in Scarborough, police say

Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 10:29 am EDT

14 people have been fined under the Reopening Ontario Act after large parties were held in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Toronto police say the party-goers were fined $880 each.

Police say there were large crowds of 40 to 50 people.

Officers are reminding people to keep house parties under control and to follow social gathering limits.

Under the province’s COVID-19 restrictions, 10 people are allowed indoors and 25 people outdoors.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
NB 410 north of the 401 in the express - the HOV lane is blocked with a stalled bus. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning. A beautiful, very warm, summer-like day on the way! #Toronto GTA. Even a bit of humidity.…
Latest Weather
Read more