14 people fined for large parties in Scarborough, police say

14 people have been fined under the Reopening Ontario Act after large parties were held in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Toronto police say the party-goers were fined $880 each.

Police say there were large crowds of 40 to 50 people.

Officers are reminding people to keep house parties under control and to follow social gathering limits.

Under the province’s COVID-19 restrictions, 10 people are allowed indoors and 25 people outdoors.