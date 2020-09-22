Tropical storm watch now in effect for Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Teddy approaches

Weather warnings are popping up in Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Teddy begins to approach the region.

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for the Atlantic coastlines of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, with the storm forecast to make landfall some time on Tuesday.

Hurricane #Teddy is approaching the Maritimes today. Get the latest on the watches and warnings here: https://t.co/SIACJhVvob #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/O6JrrxG58K — ECCC Weather Nova Scotia (@ECCCWeatherNS) September 22, 2020

Environment Canada says strong winds, heavy rain and pounding surf can all be expected.

Teddy is likely to transition to a post-tropical storm the closer it gets, but it is still expected to bring wind gusts above 100 kilometres per hour.