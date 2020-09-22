Loading articles...

Tropical storm watch now in effect for Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Teddy approaches

Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 8:25 am EDT

Hurricane Teddy (ECCC Weather Nova Scotia/Twitter)

Weather warnings are popping up in Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Teddy begins to approach the region.

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for the Atlantic coastlines of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, with the storm forecast to make landfall some time on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says strong winds, heavy rain and pounding surf can all be expected.

Teddy is likely to transition to a post-tropical storm the closer it gets, but it is still expected to bring wind gusts above 100 kilometres per hour.

