Union representing Canadian auto workers, Ford reach tentative agreement
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Ford says it wants to reopen five North American assembly plants in April that were closed due to the threat of coronavirus. The three Detroit automakers suspended production at North American factories March 19, 2020, under pressure from the United Auto Workers union, which had concerns about members working closely at work stations and possibly spreading the virus. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
The union representing Canadian auto workers and Ford have reached a tentative agreement on a new national labour contract.
Ford Motor Company of Canada Vice President Ryan Kantautas said the three-year contract covers nearly 5,400 unionized employees in the country.
Kantautas said the agreement is subject to ratification by Ford-Unifor members.
He said no other details will be shared at this time.
