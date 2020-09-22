Loading articles...

Union representing Canadian auto workers, Ford reach tentative agreement

The union representing Canadian auto workers and Ford have reached a tentative agreement on a new national labour contract.

Ford Motor Company of Canada Vice President Ryan Kantautas said the three-year contract covers nearly 5,400 unionized employees in the country.

Kantautas said the agreement is subject to ratification by Ford-Unifor members.

He said no other details will be shared at this time.

 

