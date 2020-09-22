Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Union reaches deal with Ford with nearly $2 billion in electric vehicle contracts
by the canadian press
Posted Sep 22, 2020 11:32 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 11:40 am EDT
Unifor President Jerry Dias, left, elbow bumps Ryan Kantautas, Vice President of Human Resources at Ford Canada, after a photo opportunity at the start of formal contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, in Toronto, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO – Unifor says Ford Motor Company of Canada Ltd. has agreed to spend nearly $2 billion on its Canadian plants as part of collective bargaining negotiations.
Under the tentative deal, Unifor National President Jerry Dias says $1.95 billion will be invested in Ford’s Canadian plants, including $1.8 billion toward the production of five electric vehicles in Oakville, Ont., and an engine contract that could yield new jobs in Windsor, Ont.
Dias says the 6,300 union workers at Ford will vote on the deal this weekend.
Talks between the union and the automaker came to a head-on Monday ahead of a bargaining deadline of 11:59 p.m eastern time.
Workers had previously voted to support a strike if a deal could not be reached by that deadline, with the future of the Oakville, Ont. plant potentially on the line.
Once agreed to by union members, Ford’s deal on new product lines, shifts, wages, pensions and benefits will set the tone for upcoming talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and General Motors.