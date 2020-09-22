Loading articles...

Toronto, Richmond Hill Pumpkinfest cancelled because of COVID-19

A child wears a pumpkin costume, surrounded by pumpkins at Saunders Farm in Munster, Ont., just west of Ottawa on Oct. 18, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit

Pumpkinfest Toronto is the latest event to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

On Monday, Toronto’s annual Christmas Market also said it was cancelling the city’s tradition this year due to the coronavirus.

Pumpkinfest, which has been held at Downsview Park for the last five years over the Thanksgiving weekend, said it’s cancelling the event due to the pandemic.

Organizers said with the recent rise in new COVID cases in the province, there’s no way they could safely run the event.

The Richmond Hill Pumpkinfest, also cancelled this year.

Those with the festival hope to bring back the event in 2021.

Related Stories

Canadian International AutoShow is going virtual for 2021
||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: The NB 404 ramp to 16th Avenue has reopened, but the left lane remains blocked with ongoing crash cleanup. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Autumn arrives 9:30am 🍁🍂 It will be a warm and sunny (smoky) stretch. May not get any wet weather until Sunday (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more