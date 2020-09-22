Toronto, Richmond Hill Pumpkinfest cancelled because of COVID-19

Pumpkinfest Toronto is the latest event to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

On Monday, Toronto’s annual Christmas Market also said it was cancelling the city’s tradition this year due to the coronavirus.

Pumpkinfest, which has been held at Downsview Park for the last five years over the Thanksgiving weekend, said it’s cancelling the event due to the pandemic.

Organizers said with the recent rise in new COVID cases in the province, there’s no way they could safely run the event.

The Richmond Hill Pumpkinfest, also cancelled this year.

Those with the festival hope to bring back the event in 2021.