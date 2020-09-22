Loading articles...

This model predicted the collapse of America

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s not Donald Trump’s fault. He’s just an accelerant. America has been churning towards a crisis of democracy for decades. Our guest today created a model that predicted the 2020s would be the ultimate test for the future of America. The crisis point is here, so how will America respond? And what does it mean to Canada if our neighbours fail the democratic test?

GUEST: Jack Goldstone, George Mason University

