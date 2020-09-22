Loading articles...

State auditor: UC wrongly admitted well-connected students

Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO — A California state audit has found that the University of California wrongly admitted at least 64 wealthy students over the past six years as “favours to donors, family, and friends.”

The California State Auditor also found in the audit released Tuesday that campus staff falsely designated 22 of the applicants as student-athlete recruits because of donations from or as favours to well-connected families.

One campus, the University of California, Berkeley, admitted 42 applicants through its regular admissions process based on connections to staff, leadership, and donors, but those applicants were not as qualified as others who were not admitted, the audit found.

Jocelyn Gecker, The Associated Press

