Rebecca O'Toole tests positive for COVID-19

Following news last week that Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole had tested positive for COVID-19, his wife, Rebecca, has now also confirmed that she’s caught the coronavirus.

A Conservative Party release confirmed that Rebecca O’Toole began exhibiting symptoms, including fever, on Sunday.

She was tested later that same evening and on Monday night the test came back positive.

She is isolating at home and the couple is monitoring their two children, Mollie aged 14, and Jack, 9.

“Many Canadian families are grappling with COVID-19 like us today, and just like them, our focus is on ensuring our children stay healthy,” Rebecca said in a release.

“I want to thank the incredible frontline healthcare workers across the country, but especially those at Brewer Park Arena who are so kind and patient while working tirelessly to help thousands of Canadians.”