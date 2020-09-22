Loading articles...

Rebecca O'Toole tests positive for COVID-19

Rebecca O'Toole with husband, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole. Twitter/@RebeccaOToole1

Following news last week that Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole had tested positive for COVID-19, his wife, Rebecca, has now also confirmed that she’s caught the coronavirus.

A Conservative Party release confirmed that Rebecca O’Toole began exhibiting symptoms, including fever, on Sunday.

She was tested later that same evening and on Monday night the test came back positive.

She is isolating at home and the couple is monitoring their two children, Mollie aged 14, and Jack, 9.

“Many Canadian families are grappling with COVID-19 like us today, and just like them, our focus is on ensuring our children stay healthy,” Rebecca said in a release.

“I want to thank the incredible frontline healthcare workers across the country, but especially those at Brewer Park Arena who are so kind and patient while working tirelessly to help thousands of Canadians.”

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
WB 403 ramp to Hwy 6 North is CLOSED due to a vehicle fire. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Autumn arrives 9:30am 🍁🍂 It will be a warm and sunny (smoky) stretch. May not get any wet weather until Sunday (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more