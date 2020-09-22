Public servants in Ontario took fewer sick days this year

Ontario Public Service workers reportedly took fewer sick days in the first few months of the year than they did over the same time in previous years.

The Ontario Treasury Board reports on average roughly 60,000 civil servants took one fewer sick day between March and July than they did in the previous three years.

A human resources expert tells the CBC the drop is partially because fewer public servants were getting sick since they were working remotely, and if they were sick, they were more likely to work through it at home.

The University of Guelph professor says some studies show people are more productive working remotely than they are in the office.

The president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union thinks that closed schools also played a part in his members taking fewer days off in the spring.