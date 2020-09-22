Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police looking for a man suspected of leaving syringes outside a midtown school
by Michael Ranger
Posted Sep 22, 2020 10:59 pm EDT
Toronto Police have identified a suspect who they believe is responsible for leaving a package containing “several syringes and other paraphernalia” outside a midtown school.
The syringes were left at Eglinton Junior Public School on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. After leaving them the suspect rode off on a bicycle.
The school is located in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road.
Toronto Police are looking for this man, whom they suspect of leaving a package containing “several syringes and other paraphernalia” at Eglinton Junior Public School, around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The man rode off on a bicycle. @680NEWSpic.twitter.com/7mDz0JmZtg
Community safety members say they saw the man leave the items. He is described as five-foot-nine, between 35 and 45-years-old. He was wearing a white and blue Blue Jays baseball cap, a white and gray striped sweater with a black vest, gray pants and black running shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.