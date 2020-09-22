Loading articles...

Police looking for a man suspected of leaving syringes outside a midtown school

Toronto Police have identified a suspect who they believe is responsible for leaving a package containing “several syringes and other paraphernalia” outside a midtown school.

The syringes were left at Eglinton Junior Public School on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. After leaving them the suspect rode off on a bicycle.

The school is located in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road.

Community safety members say they saw the man leave the items. He is described as five-foot-nine, between 35 and 45-years-old. He was wearing a white and blue Blue Jays baseball cap, a white and gray striped sweater with a black vest, gray pants and black running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:27 PM
UPDATE: Traffic forced off at Thickson but can rejoin the #WB401 using the Thickson ramp.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:37 PM
Keeping an eye on this storm in Nova Scotia. We have some updates for you here! #NSStorm
Latest Weather
Read more