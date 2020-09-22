Police looking for a man suspected of leaving syringes outside a midtown school

Toronto Police have identified a suspect who they believe is responsible for leaving a package containing “several syringes and other paraphernalia” outside a midtown school.

The syringes were left at Eglinton Junior Public School on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. After leaving them the suspect rode off on a bicycle.

The school is located in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road.

Toronto Police are looking for this man, whom they suspect of leaving a package containing “several syringes and other paraphernalia” at Eglinton Junior Public School, around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The man rode off on a bicycle. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/7mDz0JmZtg — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) September 23, 2020

Community safety members say they saw the man leave the items. He is described as five-foot-nine, between 35 and 45-years-old. He was wearing a white and blue Blue Jays baseball cap, a white and gray striped sweater with a black vest, gray pants and black running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.