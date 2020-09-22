Loading articles...

PM Trudeau to address Canadians in primetime speech Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference on the third and final day of the Liberal cabinet retreat in Ottawa on Sept. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take to the airwaves Wednesday night in a nationwide address where he’s expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic as many areas of the country experience a startling rise in positive cases.

The speech is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. ET and it will be carried live on our multiple platforms: Citytv, 680 NEWS and citynews.ca

The prime minister’s address will be taking place hours after his government delivers its throne speech where the country can expect to hear an update to Canada’s pandemic response plan.

A response to Trudeau’s speech is expected from the opposition parties shortly following his address.

