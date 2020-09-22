PM Trudeau to address Canadians in primetime speech Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take to the airwaves Wednesday night in a nationwide address where he’s expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic as many areas of the country experience a startling rise in positive cases.

The speech is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. ET and it will be carried live.

The prime minister’s address will be taking place hours after his government delivers its throne speech where the country can expect to hear an update to Canada’s pandemic response plan.

A response to Trudeau’s speech is expected from the opposition parties shortly following his address.