Pence's airplane returns to airport after striking bird

Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT

Vice President Mike Pence gives a television interview after a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Lanconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WASHINGTON — Vice-President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird Tuesday upon takeoff from a New Hampshire airport, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official, who wasn’t authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice-president and his entourage were in no danger.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

