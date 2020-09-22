Loading articles...

Paper towel sales outpacing pre-COVID-19 times ahead of possible second wave

In this March 19, 2020 photo, a shopper looks for toilet paper at a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors in North Providence, R.I. Federal law enforcement is warning that scam artists are preying on older people's fears by peddling fake tests for the coronavirus to Medicare recipients. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Get ready to stock up.

There’s a warning that consumers may soon be clearing out the supply of paper towels if there’s a second wave of COVID-19.

It could be shades of the springtime, the head of Canada’s largest maker of tissue products says he’s concerned about the industry’s supply of paper towel.

Kruger Products CEO Dino Bianco says the demand for paper towel has soared because people are wiping down each and every surface in the house.

Bianco says the toilet paper shortage this spring just turned out to be a bit of an overreaction, but paper towel demand is the real deal and inventory is already very tight. Kruger makes the sponge towels brand.

Other companies in the market, Proctor & Gamble Canada, which makes Bounty, and Irving Consumer Products, which makes Royale, are both seeing high demand.

Geraldine Huse, president of Procter & Gamble Canada, says demand for the company’s tissue products, including Charmin Toilet Paper and Bounty Paper Towels, increased significantly in mid-March.

While toilet paper consumption has returned to normal levels, she said paper towel sales continue to outpace pre-COVID levels.

Meanwhile, Kruger is pushing to open its new plant in Sherbrooke, Quebec, to add more capacity.

It’s ramping things up months ahead of a previously planned 2021 opening.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app. Keele collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Autumn arrives 9:30am 🍁🍂 It will be a warm and sunny (smoky) stretch. May not get any wet weather until Sunday (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more