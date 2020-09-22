Loading articles...

Police investigating after package of syringes left outside Eglinton Junior PS,

Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 10:20 pm EDT

Toronto police are investigating after a man left a package full of syringes and other paraphernalia outside Eglinton Junior Public School on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the school around 10 a.m. after members of a community safety team saw the man leave the package by the school and leave the area on a dark-coloured bicycle.

The man is described as five feet nine inches tall and around 35 to 45 years old with a medium build. He was wearing a white and blue Blue Jays baseball cap, a white and grey striped, long-sleeved sweater under a black down vest, grey pants, and black running shoes.

A photo of the suspect has been released (see above) and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

