OPP are searching for a 6-year-old boy on Bruce Peninsula

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Ontario Provincial Police are actively searching for a 6-year-old boy on Bruce Peninsula.

The boy is missing from a residence in South Bruce Peninsula and police are asking people in the South Sauble Beach area to check their property but to stay out of wooded areas and let the canine unit check those areas.

 

