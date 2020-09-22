Massive fire breaks out near scrap metal yard in Whitchurch-Stoufville

In Whitchurch-Stoufville, a massive fire lit up the night sky on Monday around a scrap metal yard on Woodbine, just south of Stoufville Road.

The first reports of a fire breaking out there came in around 11 o’clock but it continues to burn, hours later and flames can be seen kilometers away.

A 680 NEWS caller contacted the 680 tip line, giving us his vantage point from the 404 Highway early Tuesday morning.

“I’m driving a tractor-trailor on the 404, like the flames are probably 100 feet in the air,” he said.

No word what sparked the fire yet.

York police say no injuries have been reported.

Woodbine Avenue is closed in both directions from Stouffville Road South to 19th Avenue and will be for a while.

More to come.