Loading articles...

Massive fire breaks out near scrap metal yard in Whitchurch-Stoufville

Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 5:31 am EDT

A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS

In Whitchurch-Stoufville, a massive fire lit up the night sky on Monday around a scrap metal yard on Woodbine, just south of Stoufville Road.

The first reports of a fire breaking out there came in around 11 o’clock but it continues to burn, hours later and flames can be seen kilometers away.

A 680 NEWS caller contacted the 680 tip line, giving us his vantage point from the 404 Highway early Tuesday morning.

“I’m driving a tractor-trailor on the 404, like the flames are probably 100 feet in the air,” he said.

No word what sparked the fire yet.

York police say no injuries have been reported.

Woodbine Avenue is closed in both directions from Stouffville Road South to 19th Avenue and will be for a while.

More to come.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:27 AM
#CityStreets: Woodbine remains closed from Stouffville Road to 19th for a fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Autumn arrives 9:30am 🍁🍂 It will be a warm and sunny (smoky) stretch. May not get any wet weather until Sunday (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more