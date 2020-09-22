Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in North York shooting

Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 11:10 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in North York on Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports of a person being shot in the area of Fred Young Drive and Judy Sgro Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Two armed suspects in hoodies were seen leaving the area. They were last seen on Fred Young Drive.

An investigation is ongoing.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:27 PM
UPDATE: Traffic forced off at Thickson but can rejoin the #WB401 using the Thickson ramp.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:37 PM
Keeping an eye on this storm in Nova Scotia. We have some updates for you here! #NSStorm
Latest Weather
Read more