Officer in the Breonna Taylor case defends his actions in mass email
by Michael Ranger
Posted Sep 22, 2020 8:00 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 8:01 pm EDT
FILE - This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File) (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)
One of the Louisville Metro officers who fired shots into Breonna Taylor’s home the night she was killed is sent out an email to the police department defending his actions.
In the mass email sent on Tuesday, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly said “I know we did the legal, ethical and moral thing that night.” The email was sent to around 1,000 people.
New: LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly (who is being investigated as part of Breonna Taylor’s case) sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that calls protestors thugs, complains about the government enforcing civil rights violations, and claims this is "good versus evil” pic.twitter.com/VcuyPDP790