Officer in the Breonna Taylor case defends his actions in mass email

One of the Louisville Metro officers who fired shots into Breonna Taylor’s home the night she was killed is sent out an email to the police department defending his actions.

In the mass email sent on Tuesday, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly said “I know we did the legal, ethical and moral thing that night.” The email was sent to around 1,000 people.

New: LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly (who is being investigated as part of Breonna Taylor’s case) sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that calls protestors thugs, complains about the government enforcing civil rights violations, and claims this is "good versus evil” pic.twitter.com/VcuyPDP790 — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) September 22, 2020

Mattingly was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend when he and two other officers forced their way into her home. The officers fired numerous shots in response, killing the 26-year-old EMT.

The killing of Taylor has been one of the catalysts that sparking this year’s protests in the United States and across the globe.