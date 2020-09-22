Teddy downgraded as it approaches landfall in Atlantic Canada

Teddy is a hurricane no more.

The storm is closing in on Nova Scotia and will make landfall late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The once category three hurricane has now been downgraded to a tropical storm but that does not make it any less dangerous.

The outer bands of the storm have already reached the province and the shores of Nova Scotia are experiencing torrential rain, strong winds and a dangerous storm surge along the coast. As of Tuesday night, there are four notable warnings issued for Nova Scotia including Tropical Storm, Wind, Rainfall, and Storm Surge Warnings.

Rainfall amounts will be less for Yarmouth, Digby, and Shelburne Counties with anywhere between 15 to 25 millimetres of rain expected. As you head into Halifax, Darmouth, Hants and Colchester Counties, rainfall totals will be anywhere between 40 to 60 millimetres. Once you reach the eastern shores of Nova Scotia near Sheet Harbour and the Tangier Grand Lake Wilderness Area will see the highest rainfall totals between 50 to 75 millimetres. Some areas will see rainfall totals approaching 100 millimetres, however, that will be isolated.

The winds will be the gustiest right along the coast with gusts up to about 90 kilometres per hour but as the storm weakens, maximum sustained winds will be around 70 to 80 kilometres per hour. This will cause power outages and some property damage, so plan accordingly.

Another factor to consider will be the waves that come crashing in from the Atlantic Ocean. The tallest waves will remain out in the Atlantic Ocean where some waves could be as tall as 15 metres. However, the Storm Surge Warning is in effect because some waves could be as tall as 8 metres as they crash onto shore. Flooding will be a concern right along the coast with this dangerous combination.

Teddy is expected to exit the Maritimes by Thursday and exit Newfoundland by Friday.