Hurricane Teddy brings rain to the Maritimes as it advances northward
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 22, 2020 9:46 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT
A sailboat is moved into the yard after being pulled from the water at the Dartmouth Yacht Club in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Hurricane Teddy is making its presence felt in the Maritimes.As one of its outer bands swept over Nova Scotia this morning, the wind picked up and rain was reported across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HALIFAX — Hurricane Teddy is making its presence felt in the Maritimes.
As one of its outer bands swept over Nova Scotia this morning, the wind picked up and rain was reported across the province.
Weather warnings remain in effect for virtually all of Atlantic Canada.
Environment Canada says strong winds, heavy rain and pounding surf are in the forecast for today.
Though Teddy is expected to transition to a post-tropical storm as it approaches Nova Scotia, it is expected to maintain much of its strength.
The latest forecast says Teddy could churn out gusts between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour, though the strongest winds were expected on Wednesday when the centre of the storm passes over the region.
Teddy’s predicted track is expected to take the storm over eastern Nova Scotia, the eastern half of Prince Edward Island and southwestern Newfoundland.
Rainfall amounts could exceed 50 millimetres, with some areas on the left side of the storm getting as much as 75 to 100 millimetres over the next two days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.