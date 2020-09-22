Girl, 14, dies after horseback riding accident in Flamborough

Hamilton police say a 14-year-old girl has died after a horseback riding accident in Flamborough on Monday night.

The girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident off Millgrove Side Road near Highway 5 on Monday night at around 5:30 p.m.

Early Tuesday morning Hamilton police tweeted that she had passed away.

EQUESTRIAN UPDATE: Unfortunately, the 14-year-old horseback rider involved in an equestrian accident off MilIgrove Side Road last night, has succumbed to her injuries. HPS would like to thank everyone who assisted during the entire incident. #HamOnt

Police say the girl was riding with her mother at the time. Although both were described as “experienced” riders, they were unfamiliar with the terrain.

“The experienced riders were riding on a path not familiar to them when the horse ridden by the 14-year-old became trapped in a marshy bog,” Hamilton police explained in a release.

“The rider was able to dismount the horse and while waiting for help, she became submerged and a short time later she was pulled from the marsh without vital signs. The rider was transported to the hospital however, she succumbed to her injuries.”

The teen’s identity has not been released.