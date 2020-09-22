Loading articles...

EU postpones summit after Michel goes into quarantine

Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

BRUSSELS — The European Union summit has been postponed for a week because EU Council President Charles Michel has gone into quarantine after a close collaborator was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Spokesman Barend Leyts said Tuesday that Michel “today learned that a security officer, with whom he was in close contact early last week, tested positive for COVID.”

Leyts said that the European Council chief is “respecting Belgian rules” and “he has gone into quarantine as of today.”

The Associated Press

