Erin O'Toole's wife tests positive for COVID-19

The wife of Conservative Leader, Erin O’Toole, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the party says Rebecca O’Toole began showing symptoms on Sunday, including a fever.

She then got tested and it has since come back positive.

Last week it was confirmed Erin O’Toole had contracted the virus after one of his staff members tested positive.

Truly sorry to hear that your test results came back positive, @RebeccaOToole1. Sophie and I are wishing both you and @ErinOToole a speedy recovery. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 22, 2020

A second staff member has also tested positive.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves François Blanchet and his wife have also tested positive.

Both opposition leaders are in quarantine and will miss Wednesday’s throne speech as a result.