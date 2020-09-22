Loading articles...

Erin O'Toole's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Erin O'Toole shares a moment with his daughter daughter Mollie, as they walk with his wife Rebecca and son Jack, after being announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, in Ottawa, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The wife of Conservative Leader, Erin O’Toole, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the party says Rebecca O’Toole began showing symptoms on Sunday, including a fever.

She then got tested and it has since come back positive.

Last week it was confirmed Erin O’Toole had contracted the virus after one of his staff members tested positive.

A second staff member has also tested positive.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves François Blanchet and his wife have also tested positive.

Both opposition leaders are in quarantine and will miss Wednesday’s throne speech as a result.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
WB 403 ramp to Hwy 6 North is CLOSED due to a vehicle fire. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Autumn arrives 9:30am 🍁🍂 It will be a warm and sunny (smoky) stretch. May not get any wet weather until Sunday (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more