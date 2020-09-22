Loading articles...

Employee at a Scarborough Petro-Canada tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 7:07 pm EDT

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Petro-Canada says that an employee at one of their Scarborough locations has tested positive for COVID-19.

The gas station, at 2900 Finch Avenue East, is located at the corner of Finch and Victoria Park.

In a letter to their Petro Points members the retailer says that the employee last worked on September 17th and is now in self-isolation after receiving the diagnosis.

The location has been closed for a deep clean and sanitization and any other potentially exposed workers have been directed to self-isolate and connect with public health.

|
