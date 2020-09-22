COVID-19 case confirmed at 'SEPHORA' in Fairview Mall

A popular cosmetic store in Fairview Mall was forced to undergo a deep clean after a positive COVID-19 was confirmed recently.

Cadillac Fairview tells 680 NEWS the infection came from SEPHORA.

“CF was notified about a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sephora at CF Fairview Mall. The affected client acted quickly and responsibly by immediately contacting Cadillac Fairview and Public Health,” a spokesperson said.

“The client and CF have taken necessary actions as advised by Public Health, including arranging a deep-clean of the client space.”

It’s unclear if the positive case is an employee or a customer and when they were last in the store.

“CF is undertaking extra cleaning of all elevator banks, food court tables, common area seating, doors and stair railings, and all other high-touch points in the complex.”

CF says the store remains open.