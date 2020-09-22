Loading articles...

Canada Post reports 2 cases of coronavirus at Etobicoke facility

Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 8:43 pm EDT

Canada Post suspended mail delivery to some parts of Toronto on Tuesday after two cases of COVID-19 were reported at their Etobicoke delivery centre.

A spokesperson for Canada Post says the postal agency was notified of the first case on Monday. That employee’s last day of work was Sept. 17.

They were notified of a second case on Tuesday and the employee’s last day of work was Sept. 18.

The two employees worked in separate sections and workgroups within the centre.

“We have no reason to believe there is any link between the two cases,” says Phil Legault, adding that they believe both employees were exposed to the virus outside of work.

The facility has been sanitized twice after the discovery of each case.

The postal codes affected by the service disruption were those beginning with M8V, M8W, M8X, M8Y, M8Z, M9A, M9B and M9C.

Legault says the facility will be running at full capacity first thing Wednesday morning.

