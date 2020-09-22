Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
California tourism executive new head of RSCVA in Reno
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2020 8:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT
RENO, Nev. — A long-time tourism and marketing executive in Southern California has been named the new president and CEO of the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority’s board of directors.
The board voted Tuesday to hire Charles Harris for the leadership position.
Harris is currently the chief marketing officer and executive vice-president of public affairs for Visit Anaheim. He also has served as vice chairman of the Visit California Brand & Content Committee and co-marketing chairman of the Orange County Visitor Authority.
The other finalists were RSCVA interim president Jennifer Cunningham and Choose Chicago CEO Marc Anderson.
Harris will replace former CEO and President Phil DeLone, who resigned in February citing medical reasons. The Reno Gazette Journal reported earlier that DeLone had been the subject of an internal investigation into allegations of sexist behaviour.
The RSCVA board of directors is negotiating the terms of Harris’ contract, including his compensation and start date. Those terms are subject to a vote by the board before they are finalized.