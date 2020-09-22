Andreescu to sit out remainder of 2020 season

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open and Rogers Cup champion, will miss the rest of the 2020 season to focus on her “health and training.”

The 20-year-old had already removed herself from the French Open before Tuesday’s decision. She pulled out of this year’s US Open due to a nagging knee injury.

“I have come to the difficult decision to skip the clay court swing this year and will be taking the remainder of the season off to focus on my health and training,” Andreescu tweeted.

“As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics; I want to use this time to focus on my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever.”

Andreescu, currently ranked No. 7 in the world, defeated Serena Williams in last year’s US Open final, becoming Canada’s first-ever Grand Slam champion. She was subsequently honoured as the 2019 Lou Marsh winner for her performance.

The Thornhill native hasn’t competed in a WTA tour event since last October at the WTA Finals in China