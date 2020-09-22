Loading articles...

'Ain’t no basic batch': KD is cooking up pumpkin spice mac and cheese this fall

Kraft Dinner is releasing pumpkin spice mac and cheese. Photo courtesy The Colony Project.

Kraft has announced that it’s going to start selling a pumpkin spice version of its Kraft Dinner macaroni and cheese, making it yet another unusual product to jump on the pumpkin spice bandwagon.

Kraft says it will come in a signature white cup with cinnamon spice topping

“KD has always been known for its one of a kind cheesy taste and after years of watching Canadians get excited for pumpkin spice season, we felt that it was time to combine the two iconic flavours and create Pumpkin Spice KD,” said Brian Neumann, Senior Brand Manager, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada.

The company says it plans to sell only 1,000 of the unconventional mac & cheese.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: The NB 404 ramp to 16th Avenue is now BLOCKED with crash cleanup. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Autumn arrives 9:30am 🍁🍂 It will be a warm and sunny (smoky) stretch. May not get any wet weather until Sunday (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more