'Ain’t no basic batch': KD is cooking up pumpkin spice mac and cheese this fall

Kraft has announced that it’s going to start selling a pumpkin spice version of its Kraft Dinner macaroni and cheese, making it yet another unusual product to jump on the pumpkin spice bandwagon.

Kraft says it will come in a signature white cup with cinnamon spice topping

“KD has always been known for its one of a kind cheesy taste and after years of watching Canadians get excited for pumpkin spice season, we felt that it was time to combine the two iconic flavours and create Pumpkin Spice KD,” said Brian Neumann, Senior Brand Manager, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada.

The company says it plans to sell only 1,000 of the unconventional mac & cheese.