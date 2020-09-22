Loading articles...

6-year-old boy missing in Bruce Peninsula, OPP asks residents to check their properties

Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 10:35 pm EDT

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say their Grey Bruce detachment is “actively searching” for a missing six-year-old boy in the south Bruce Peninsula area.

The boy named Andre went missing from a home on Mapleport Crescent. He is described as four feet one inch tall with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a red and grey shirt, blue sweatpants and black shoes.

Police are asking people in the South Sauble Beack area to check their properties, including outbuildings and vehicles. They asked that residents stay out of any wooded areas and allow officers and canine units to search those areas.

OPP helicopters and emergency crews are also assisting with the search.

