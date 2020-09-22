14-year-old girl dead after horseback riding incident in Flamborough

A horseback riding accident in Flamborough has left a 14-year-old girl dead.

It happened just before 5:30 Monday night near Millgrove Side Road and Highway 5.

Hamilton police say the girl was riding on a path with her mother when her horse became stuck in a marshy bog.

The girl was able to get off her horse and while waiting for help she became submerged.

She was pulled from the marsh without vital signs and rushed to hospital, where she later died.

No word if the horse was injured in the incident.

The animal was loaded onto a trailer and taken away.