What should the Toronto Zoo name the new baby red panda?

The Toronto Zoo needs your help in naming the new baby red panda.

The new addition is two months old, but the red panda baby doesn’t have a name yet.

There are four names to choose from:

Ada, which means ‘beautiful and first daughter.’

Adira, which means ‘strong.’

Apple, which is the mama red panda’s favourite food.

Kenna, means ‘born in flames.’

Ever wonder what a morning looks like for our Red Panda Keepers? Watch to see their morning routine with #BabyRed ???? ???? Full video: https://t.co/vMPJunGnpb #InternationalRedPandaDay pic.twitter.com/RvrXbhLQbJ — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) September 19, 2020

Our Keepers continue to supplement feed #BabyRed, but here's a peek at what goes on when she's spending the rest of her time in the nest box with mom Ila ???? ???? Full footage: https://t.co/CKVGVaj92V #InternationalRedPandaDay pic.twitter.com/aoJhtzzeCi — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) September 19, 2020

Sweet dreams little one ???? ???? When you wake up tomorrow it'll be #InternationalRedPandaDay ???? pic.twitter.com/ZHFj43MG5b — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) September 19, 2020

Voting is open until the end of the month through the zoo’s website.