Loading articles...

What should the Toronto Zoo name the new baby red panda?

Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 9:05 am EDT

Toronto Zoo's baby red panda has a hard time waking up. Toronto Zoo | Instagram

The Toronto Zoo needs your help in naming the new baby red panda.

The new addition is two months old, but the red panda baby doesn’t have a name yet.

There are four names to choose from:

  • Ada, which means ‘beautiful and first daughter.’
  • Adira, which means ‘strong.’
  • Apple, which is the mama red panda’s favourite food.
  • Kenna, means ‘born in flames.’

 

Voting is open until the end of the month through the zoo’s website.

 

Related Stories

Watch this baby red panda wake up at the Toronto Zoo, she struggles like the rest of us!Toronto Zoo looking for financial help to feed its animals during coronavirus closure
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
SB 400 south of Aurora Rd - a stalled vehicle is blocking the right lane. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
Could see some smoke return to our sky for the start of Autumn (
Latest Weather
Read more