Toronto Public Health preparing for second wave of COVID-19
A Toronto Public Health sign is seen at Dundas and Victoria streets on Aug. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
New daily COVID-19 cases are looking very similar to when the virus brought our daily lives to full-on standstill.
The bulk of Sunday’s new cases came in Toronto and the Peel Region, but data suggests the York region now could also be an emerging hotspot with 38 infections that day alone.
Toronto Public Health is preparing for a resurgence of COVID-19, and on Monday will present the board of health with three possible scenarios of what a second wave could look like.
Scenario one would see peaks and valleys, which public health describes as a series of small waves, and could require a reinstitution of public health measures.
The second scenario warns of a large wave in the fall or winter and one or more smaller subsequent waves in 2021, which would require the reinstitution of lockdown measures in an attempt to reduce the spread of infection and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.
Scenario 3 predicts a slow burn, with no clear wave pattern. Public health says this would not require further lockdowns.
Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
