The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

11:10 a.m.

A confirmed outbreak of COVID-19 at a student residence on the main campus of the University of Alberta means there will be no varsity athletics activities on the campus for the next 14 days.

A statement from the university in Edmonton says five members of the men’s residence of St. Joseph’s College have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They are isolating, along with the 14 other men living at the residence, and the university says it is sanitizing areas the five have had access to.

