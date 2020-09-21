Loading articles...

TDSB delays start of live online classes for some elementary students

The Toronto District School Board says they are implementing a “rolling start” to elementary virtual school as of Tuesday.

All students who opted for virtual school were supposed to begin live, interactive classes online on Sep. 22. But the TDSB says due to an increase in demand and inability to secure enough teachers, this will not be possible.

Instead, some students will be able to join live classes while others will begin independent online learning.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB DVP north of Bayview/Bloor. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
Could see some smoke return to our sky for the start of Autumn (
Latest Weather
Read more