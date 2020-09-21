Loading articles...

TDSB delays start of online classes for some elementary students

Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 5:24 pm EDT

Children wait in a physical distancing circle at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Tuesday was supposed to be the the first day of virtual school for thousands of elementary and secondary students in Toronto but the Toronto District School Board has changed the plan at the last minute.

The board says there has been an overwhelming demand for virtual learning at the elementary level, so it’s moving to a rolling start.

In a letter to parents, the board says more than 60-thousand students are now enrolled but not enough teachers have been hired.

This is now the second time the TDSB has opted to delay the start as more families have signed up.

More to come…

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB DVP north of Bayview/Bloor. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
Could see some smoke return to our sky for the start of Autumn (
Latest Weather
Read more