TDSB delays start of online classes for some elementary students
by News Staff
Posted Sep 21, 2020 5:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 5:24 pm EDT
Children wait in a physical distancing circle at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Tuesday was supposed to be the the first day of virtual school for thousands of elementary and secondary students in Toronto but the Toronto District School Board has changed the plan at the last minute.
The board says there has been an overwhelming demand for virtual learning at the elementary level, so it’s moving to a rolling start.
In a letter to parents, the board says more than 60-thousand students are now enrolled but not enough teachers have been hired.
This is now the second time the TDSB has opted to delay the start as more families have signed up.
Important message for TDSB Virtual Elementary School parents and students about tomorrow’s first day.