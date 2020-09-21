TDSB delays start of online classes for some elementary students

Tuesday was supposed to be the the first day of virtual school for thousands of elementary and secondary students in Toronto but the Toronto District School Board has changed the plan at the last minute.

The board says there has been an overwhelming demand for virtual learning at the elementary level, so it’s moving to a rolling start.

In a letter to parents, the board says more than 60-thousand students are now enrolled but not enough teachers have been hired.

This is now the second time the TDSB has opted to delay the start as more families have signed up.

Important message for TDSB Virtual Elementary School parents and students about tomorrow’s first day. Please read more here: https://t.co/9SxCRUMQjF pic.twitter.com/3wrzSj130m — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) September 21, 2020

