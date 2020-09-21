Loading articles...

Public Healthy Agency of Canada gets new president as current one steps down

Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

OTTAWA — The Public Health Agency of Canada is getting a new president as the country heads into the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Iain Stewart, currently head of the National Research Council of Canada, to take over the role.

Last week, the federal public health agency’s president, Tina Namiesniowski, announced she was stepping down.

She sent a letter to the agency’s staff saying that after months of responding to the health crisis, “none of us are superhuman” and that she needed a break.

Stewart, who has been a senior member of the public service for about 20 years, aside from a yearlong stint at Dalhousie University, will begin his new job Sept. 28.

Trudeau also gave Namiesniowski a new job as a senior official in the Privy Council Office, a bureaucratic operation that supports the prime minister and cabinet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT: The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Rd *1:35pm* - At a building - reports of a man injured @TorontoMedi…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
Could see some smoke return to our sky for the start of Autumn (
Latest Weather
Read more