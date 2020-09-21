Loading articles...

Police probe Oakville shooting that sent man to hospital

Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 5:55 am EDT

Halton police are investigating after a shooting in Oakville on Sunday night that sent a 53-year-old man to hospital.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. in the Sixth Line and Elm Road area.

“This incident is not believed to be a random act, and there is no concern for public safety at this time,” police said in a release.

No suspect information is currently available and police are asking the public to come forward if they have any security footage that could aid their investigation.

