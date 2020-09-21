Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police probe Oakville shooting that sent man to hospital
by News Staff
Posted Sep 21, 2020 5:37 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 5:55 am EDT
A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. FILE/Halton Regional Police
Halton police are investigating after a shooting in Oakville on Sunday night that sent a 53-year-old man to hospital.
His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police say it happened around 10 p.m. in the Sixth Line and Elm Road area.
“This incident is not believed to be a random act, and there is no concern for public safety at this time,” police said in a release.
No suspect information is currently available and police are asking the public to come forward if they have any security footage that could aid their investigation.
