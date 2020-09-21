Loading articles...

Peel Region's phased in return to class for students wraps this week

Desks are arranged to maintain physical distancing between students in this elementary classroom. UNSPLASH

Nearly two weeks after it first began, we are finally nearing the bottom of the list for the GTA’s phased in return to class.

Monday’s focus is on the Peel Region, with live online classes beginning for elementary students and with secondary students signing on Tuesday.

Like many other GTA boards, the start to e-learning was supposed to happen days ago, but surging demand forced a shuffling of staffing and timetables.

But through last week, students kindergarten through grade 12, were given online projects they were able to complete at their own pace, in the lead up to the official start.

Virtual school at the Toronto District School Board launches on Tuesday.

