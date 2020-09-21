Organizers reassessing operations of Toronto's Christmas Market

This year’s Distillery District Christmas Market in Toronto is likely going to look a whole lot different this year.

A spokesperson tells 680NEWS it has not been cancelled, however organizers are reassessing how the market will operate moving forward.

Typically, thousands gather for the annual market, which usually starts in mid-November and runs through late December.

A formal statement will be released this afternoon.

Restaurants and stores in the district are open and are currently following provincial guidelines but it’s not clear how the Christmas Market would be able to do the same given the social gathering limits.

This would be the 11th version of Toronto’s Distillery District Christmas Market.