Loading articles...

Mayor Tory vows to 'bring down the hammer' as city grapples with COVID-19 spike

Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 3:41 pm EDT

Toronto Mayor John Tory is pictured at Toronto City Hall ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Tuesday August 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

When it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto this Fall, there’s a new outlook at City Hall.

Mayor John Tory says the city, and its bylaw officers, are going to be as diligent as ever as new COVID-19 infections continue to increase.

“It is time to get much tougher, to bring the hammer down as it were, when it comes to enforcement,” Tory said at Monday’s COVID-19 briefing.

“There is a time, as there has been, for education. There is a time, as there has been, for warnings. And then, there is a time to enforce the law.”

Toronto’s top doctor, Eileen de Villa, echoed Tory’s statement, saying the city will not shy away from handing down major fines if proper physical distancing guidelines are not met.

“I keep coming back to the idea that on some level, too many people refuse to accept that everything has changed,” de Villa said.

“The steps for self protection are clear. Watch your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, don’t gather in large groups. Be selective about where you go, and when, and what you do to protect yourself when you’re there. We are able to avoid putting ourselves in harms way but a lot of us aren’t. We knew infections would rise but why is it happening to this extent?”

 

A total of 453 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Toronto over the weekend.

On Monday, the city reported 175 cases.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision #WB401 west of Bayview express, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
Could see some smoke return to our sky for the start of Autumn (
Latest Weather
Read more