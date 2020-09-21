Mayor Tory vows to 'bring down the hammer' as city grapples with COVID-19 spike

When it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto this Fall, there’s a new outlook at City Hall.

Mayor John Tory says the city, and its bylaw officers, are going to be as diligent as ever as new COVID-19 infections continue to increase.

“It is time to get much tougher, to bring the hammer down as it were, when it comes to enforcement,” Tory said at Monday’s COVID-19 briefing.

“There is a time, as there has been, for education. There is a time, as there has been, for warnings. And then, there is a time to enforce the law.”

Ahead of releasing the City of Toronto's new Fall strategy for battling the spread of COVID-19, mayor John Tory says it's time to bring down the hammer.

Toronto’s top doctor, Eileen de Villa, echoed Tory’s statement, saying the city will not shy away from handing down major fines if proper physical distancing guidelines are not met.

“I keep coming back to the idea that on some level, too many people refuse to accept that everything has changed,” de Villa said.

“The steps for self protection are clear. Watch your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, don’t gather in large groups. Be selective about where you go, and when, and what you do to protect yourself when you’re there. We are able to avoid putting ourselves in harms way but a lot of us aren’t. We knew infections would rise but why is it happening to this extent?”

A total of 453 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Toronto over the weekend.

On Monday, the city reported 175 cases.