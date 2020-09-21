Loading articles...

Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 8:12 am EDT

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a delivery truck.

It happened at Lawrence and Warden on Monday morning.

Lawrence has been closed from Crockford to Warden for the investigation.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Markham in the express - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
Could see some smoke return to our sky for the start of Autumn (
Latest Weather
Read more