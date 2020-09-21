Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a delivery truck.

It happened at Lawrence and Warden on Monday morning.

Lawrence has been closed from Crockford to Warden for the investigation.

A pedestrian has life threatening injuries after being struck by a delivery truck on Lawrence east of Warden. It appears truck making left turn hit the adult male who it appears was in marked crossing. pic.twitter.com/AMp8lTmKVm — carl hanstke (@carl680) September 21, 2020