Mali names junta head as vice-president in interim govt

Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

BAMAKO, Mali — The head of Mali’s military junta said Monday he will serve as the vice-president in a transitional government that is supposed to bring about a return to democracy more than a month after a coup d’etat.

The move is likely to be immediately rejected by the international community, which has called on Mali’s junta to restore civilian rule as soon as possible or face additional sanctions.

Col. Assimi Goita made the announcement himself on Mali’s state television, ORTM, saying he had been chosen as vice-president. He said that retired Maj. Col. Bah N’Daw has been named president of the transitional government, which is to be inaugurated on Sept. 25.

Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

