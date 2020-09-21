Loading articles...

Male seriously injured in North York stabbing

Police on scene at a stabbing in North York on Sep. 21, 2020. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

A male suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in North York on Monday night.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Valley Woods Road and Brookbanks Drive around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a person stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

No other details are available at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

