LCBO employee at downtown Toronto location tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 6:03 am EDT

A Canadian flag flies near an LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A midtown LCBO employee is self-isolating at home after testing positive with COVID-19 over the weekend.

The worker, based at the Bathurst and St. Clair location, last worked on Saturday, September the 12th.

At this point, no enhanced public health recommendations have been handed down to the store, meaning that risk to the public is low.

