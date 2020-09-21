Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday as markets tumbled worldwide on worries about the pandemic’s economic pain.

The S&P 500 ended with its fourth-straight loss, though a last-hour rally helped trim its decline by more than half. Industrial, health care and financial stocks accounted for much of the selling. Technology stocks recovered from an early slide to notch a gain.

The selling followed a slide in European stocks on the possibility of tougher restrictions to stem rising coronavirus counts.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 38.41 points, or 1.2%, to 3,281.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 509.72 points, or 1.8%, to 27,147.70.

The Nasdaq composite lost 14.48 points, or 0.1%, to 10,778.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 51.53 points, or 3.4%, to 1,485.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 50.28 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 1,390.74 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,806.19 points, or 20.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 183.22 points, or 11%.

The Associated Press

